Search Continues for Missing Coshocton Man

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. The search started March 22nd for 40-year-old Walter “Pat” Westfall. Tuesday with the help of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office air boat, a search was conducted in the Muskingum River, but nothing was found. Westfall was last seen on March 19th in the area where he lives which is the 800 block of Beech Street in Coshocton. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, they are urged to call the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.