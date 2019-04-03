Search for Missing Guernsey County Teen

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing juvenile.

Megan Hailey Marie Brown was reported missing on March 29 by her mother. She was located by deputies and returned to her parents.

In the early morning hours of March 30 she ran away from home for a second time.

Authorities believe she could possibly be with her boyfriend 18-year-old Austin Suggett, of Byesville. She’s believed to be in the Noble County area.

If you see her contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 439-4455.