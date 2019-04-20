Shred Day at Community Bank

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An opportunity to aid in the fight against identity theft and fraud.

Community Bank in Downtown Zanesville teamed up with Muskingum Iron and Metal today to recycle items such as electronics and documents. This is the fifth year that Community Bank has offered this free event to the community. People simply need to show up with the items, and the volunteers will take care of the rest, no need to even leave their vehicle. Allshred Services were also present to dispose of the documents securely.

“We started here at 8:30 this morning. Opened at 9, we had people lined up at 8:30. We’ve had a steady stream since then. You don’t even need to get out of your car, you come, we unload them for you, put them in the shred bins and you’re on your way,” said President/CEO of Community Bank, Eric Holsky.

Holsky said they want to assist the community in keeping their information secure. Shredding personal documents can help stop identity theft.

“With identity theft, fraud, it’s very important that we dispose of our documents in a way that we shred them and they can’t get in the wrong hands. So we offered up an opportunity for our customers and members of the community to come here, and it’s a free service,” he said.

There was no limit on how much e-waste recycling could be brought in, and the community was encouraged to bring up to 5 boxes of paperwork.