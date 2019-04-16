Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Tuesday, April 16 NORTHEAST Maine

Sugarloaf — Wed 11:54 am 1 new frozen granular machine groomed 28 – 40 base 26 of 162 trails, 16% open, 11 miles, 133 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p;

Sunday River — Reopen 04/20 25 – 30 base Sat: 8a-8p

Sun: 8a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 28: Last day;

NEOC XC — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 23 – 36 base 87 miles

Mon-Fri: 7a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7a-7p;

Quarry Road XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow 3 – 12 base 6 of 20 trails, 2 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9p;

Massachusetts

Wachusett — Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire

Black Mountain — Reopen TBA

Bretton Woods — Closed for Snow Sports

Cannon Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Waterville Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat — Wed 6:35 am MG machine groomed 20 – 30 base 21 of 48 trails, 44% open

9 miles, 130 acres, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:07 am loose granular machine groomed 32 – 121 base 8 of 34 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

New York

Belleayre — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

HoliMont — Closed for Snow Sports

Royal Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whiteface — Reopen TBA 8 – 18 base

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Burke Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Jay Peak — Wed 6:48 am 2 – 4 new MG machine groomed 36 – 54 base 81 of 81 trails

100% open, 350 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Killington — Wed 6:17 am 3 new MG machine groomed 30 – 36 base 42 of 155 trails

27% open, 23 miles, 124 acres, 4 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-5p

Sun: 8a-4p;

Mad River Glen — Wed Reopen 04/17 1 – 2 new variable 2 – 38 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mount Snow — Closed for Snow Sports

Okemo Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch — Closed for Snow Sports

Stowe — Wed 6:31 am 4 new powder machine groomed 25 – 50 base 67 of 116 trails

58% open, 24 miles, 298 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p

Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;

Stratton Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Sugarbush — Wed 6:28 am 2 new frozen granular machine groomed 2 – 56 base 34 of 111 trails

31% open, 17 miles, 149 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p

Sat/Sun: 9a-5p;

MIDWEST Michigan

Big Snow Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Boyne Mountain — Reopen 04/20 machine groomed 25 – 35 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat-Sun;

Mount Bohemia — Reopen 04/20 machine groomed 50 – 70 base 87% open

375 acres Sat: 9:30a-5p; Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat-Sun; May 04: Last day;

Ski Brule — Reopen 04/20 36 – 48 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Sat/Sun; Apr 19: 9a-4p;

Minnesota

Lutsen Mountains — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 20 – 40 base Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;May 05: Last day;

Wild Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Wisconsin

Granite Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Trollhaugen — Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:16 am packed powder machine groomed 73 – 73 base 145 of 145 trails

100% open, 1428 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Aspen Highlands — Wed 6:10 am powder machine groomed 74 – 104 base 118 of 122 trails, 97% open, 1034 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 21: Last day;

Aspen Mountain — Wed 6:08 am spring snow 63 – 71 base 76 of 76 trails

100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;

Beaver Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Breckenridge — Wed 4:53 am MG machine groomed 87 – 87 base 187 of 187 trails

100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Copper Mountain — Wed 5:13 am variable 71 – 71 base 122 of 158 trails

77% open, 15 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Echo Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Eldora — Wed 6:00 am MG machine groomed 50 – 50 base 65 of 65 trails, 100% open

680 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Irwin — Closed for Snow Sports

Loveland — Wed 4:20 am powder machine groomed 74 – 74 base 87 of 94 trails

93% open, 1699 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Monarch — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 89 – 89 base Fri: 10a-5p

Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun;

Purgatory — Reopen 04/20 71 – 75 base 100% open, 1605 acres

closed; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 21: Last day;

Silverton Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowmass — Wed 6:08 am spring snow 65 – 88 base 93 of 93 trails, 96% open

3237 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Steamboat — Closed for Snow Sports

Vail — Wed 4:51 am MG machine groomed 72 – 72 base 195 of 195 trails, 100% open

5288 acres, 20 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Winter Park — Wed 5:26 am spring snow machine groomed 88 – 93 base 137 of 168 trails

82% open, 2396 acres, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

May 12: Last day;

Wolf Creek — Reopen 04/19 146 – 171 base 100% open

42 miles, 1600 acres Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun

Apr 21: Last day;

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 6:12 am powder machine groomed 59 – 107 base 305 of 317 trails

96% open, 5821 acres, 19 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Blacktail Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Great Divide — Reopen 04/20 40 – 40 base Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;

Maverick — Operating, no details

Montana Snowbowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Red Lodge — Reopen 04/20 machine groomed 65 – 73 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Showdown — Closed for Snow Sports

New Mexico

Ski Santa Fe — Closed for Snow Sports

Taos — Closed for Snow Sports

Utah

Alta — Wed 6:08 am 10 new powder machine groomed 170 – 170 base 101 of 116 trails

87% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p

Apr 28: Last day;

Brian Head — Wed 6:10 am packed powder machine groomed 82 – 82 base 71 of 71 trails

100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p

Apr 21: Last day;

Brighton — Wed 6:11 am 10 new powder machine groomed 141 – 141 base 62 of 66 trails

94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last Day;

Snowbasin — Wed 5:11 am MG machine groomed 137 – 137 base 56 of 104 trails

54% open, 2000 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Snowbird — Wed 6:12 am 10 new powder machine groomed 172 – 172 base 147 of 169 trails, 87% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Solitude — Closed for Snow Sports

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Closed for Snow Sports

Grand Targhee XC — Wed 8:24 am MG machine groomed 115 – 119 base 5 of 5 trails

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;

PACIFIC SOUTH Arizona

Arizona Snowbowl — Reopen 04/18 80 – 88 base Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun; Apr 21: Last day;

California

Alpine Meadows — Wed 7:08 am 5 new powder machine groomed 131 – 203 base 79 of 100 trails, 80% open, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Bear Valley — Wed 5:43 am 4 new powder machine groomed 145 – 145 base 67 of 67 trails, 100% open, 1680 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Boreal — Wed 5:56 am MG machine groomed 277 – 277 base 17 of 33 trails, 52% open

5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-6p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-6p;

China Peak — Wed 6:07 am spring snow machine groomed 50 – 70 base 52 of 54 trails

96% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon Apr 15-19: 9a-4p;Apr 21: Last day;

Dodge Ridge — Wed 9:54 am 4 new MG machine groomed 84 – 110 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 862 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 10:00 am spring snow machine groomed 120 – 200 base 45 of 53 trails, 85% open, 450 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Heavenly — Wed 5:34 am 1 new MG machine groomed 67 – 113 base 93 of 97 trails

88% open, 8 miles, 4210 acres, 16 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Homewood — Wed 6:28 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 56 – 185 base 55 of 67 trails

82% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Kirkwood — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 140 – 210 base 51 of 86 trails, 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 6 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mammoth — Wed 6:33 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 145 – 215 base 150 of 154 trails

97% open, 3500 acres, 18 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mt Shasta — Wed 7:21 am variable machine groomed 60 – 120 base 32 of 32 trails

100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-6p;Sun: 9a-4p

Open Fri-Mon;Apr 21: Last day;

Northstar — Wed 5:40 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 52 – 142 base 100 of 100 trails

100% open, 3170 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:59 am 4 new wet snow machine groomed 99 – 186 base 39 of 46 trails, 85% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Snow Summit — Wed 10:05 am MG machine groomed 12 – 24 base 15 of 32 trails

47% open, 18 miles, 240 acres, 5 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Snow Valley — Wed 7:11 am MG machine groomed 16 – 40 base 8 of 30 trails

27% open, 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Soda Springs — Wed 6:13 am spring snow machine groomed 277 – 277 base 18 of 18 trails

100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p

Open Thu-Mon;Apr 21: Last day;

Squaw Valley — Wed 7:06 am 5 new powder machine groomed 68 – 226 base 120 of 272 trails, 85% open, 17 of 43 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:17 am 4 new powder machine groomed 124 – 208 base 86 of 103 trails, 83% open, 1500 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Tahoe Donner — Closed for Snow Sports

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 7:50 am 2 new MG machine groomed 84 – 100 base 1719 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Diamond Peak — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 82 – 112 base 31 of 31 trails, 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports

California

Mt Rose — Wed 7:51 am MG machine groomed 148 – 179 base 48 of 65 trails

74% open, 1000 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Closed for Snow Sports

Brundage — Closed for Snow Sports

Lookout Pass — Reopen 04/18 machine groomed 80 – 90 base 20 miles, 550 acres

100% open, Mon, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 21: Last day;,

Schweitzer Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Silver Mountain — Reopen 04/20 65 – 73 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;,

Sun Valley — Wed 5:48 am 1 new MG machine groomed 50 – 70 base 60 of 121 trails

5 of 17 lifts, 50% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;,

Oregon

Hoodoo — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 89 – 89 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Fri-Sun; April 21: Last day;,

Mt Ashland — Reopen 04/19 87 – 115 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p

Open Fri-Sat;Apr 20: Last day;,

Mt Bachelor — Wed 5:44 am 5 new packed powder machine groomed 121 – 160 base 101 of 101 trails

4318 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:00 am 3 new spring snow machine groomed 117 – 192 base 80 of 87 trails

1500 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Mt Hood Skibowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Timberline — Wed 6:23 am variable machine groomed 146 – 146 base 3 of 9 lifts, 33% open

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Willamette Pass — Closed for Snow Sports

Washington

49 Degrees North — Closed for Snow Sports

Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:22 am MG machine groomed 43 – 102 base 51 of 56 trails

7 of 10 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;,

Mission Ridge — Reopen 04/20 machine groomed 39 – 57 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Sat/Sun; Apr 28: Last day;,

Mt Baker — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 126 – 167 base Fri: 9a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun;,

Mt Spokane — Closed for Snow Sports

Stevens Pass — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 63 – 93 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;,

Summit at Snoqualmie — Closed for Snow Sports

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Reopen 04/20 machine groomed 67 – 164 base 323 acres, 58% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;,

White Pass — Reopen 04/20 54 – 106 base Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p

Open Sat/Sun;,

CANADA British Columbia

Big White — Wed 5:49 am MG machine groomed 67 – 82 base 78 of 119 trails, 66% open

12 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p; Tue-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat: 8:45a-8p

Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Cypress Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Fernie Alpine — Closed for Snow Sports

Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:16 am MG machine groomed 69 – 98 base 14 of 33 trails

42% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Hudson Bay — Closed for Snow Sports

Kicking Horse — Closed for Snow Sports

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Closed for Snow Sports

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Seymour — Closed for Snow Sports

Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:04 am spring snow machine groomed 8 – 56 base 35 of 135 trails

26% open, 8 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p

Apr 21: Last day;

Powder King — Closed for Snow Sports

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 7:24 am powder machine groomed 93 – 93 base 28 of 75 trails

37% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p

Apr 21: Last day;

Sun Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:31 am spring snow machine groomed 96 – 96 base 229 of 240 trails

95% open, 8000 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

May 27: Last day;

Quebec

Camp Fortune — Wed Reopen 04/20 MG machine groomed 24 – 31 base 5 of 20 trails

25% open, 1 of 6 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 21: Last day;

Le Massif — Wed Reopen 04/19 MG machine groomed 67 – 67 base 53 of 53 trails

100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 21: Last day;

Mont Blanc — Wed Reopen 04/20 MG machine groomed 28 – 35 base 43 of 42 trails

100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;

Mont Cascades — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Gleason — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Orford — Wed Reopen 04/19 MG machine groomed 28 – 35 base 43 of 61 trails

70% open, 4 of 7 lifts Fri: 8:30aa-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;

Mont Rigaud — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 17 – 30 base 99% open

547 acres Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Ste Marie — Wed Reopen 04/19 wet snow machine groomed 12 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails

100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 21: Last day;

Mont Sutton — Wed Reopen 04/17 2- 4 new spring snow 28 – 37 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Owls Head — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski La Reserve — Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 8:31 am spring snow machine groomed 28 – 39 base 17 of 40 trails

43% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p

May 19: Last day;

Stoneham — Closed for Snow Sports

Tremblant — Wed 9:49 am variable machine groomed 36 – 48 base 30 of 102 trails, 29% open

279 acres, 6 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p;

versant Avila — Wed Reopen 04/20 MG machine groomed 28 – 35 base 12 of 13 trails

92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 19: 9a-4p Apr 21: Last day;

Ontario

Blue Mountain — Wed 5:35 am MG 28 – 28 base 7 of 43 trails, 18% open

67 acres, 2 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Searchmont Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 8:09 am MG machine groomed 35 – 35 base 40 of 60 trails

67% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;

Lake Louise — Wed 5:45 am spring snow machine groomed 50 – 65 base 130 of 145 trails

90% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;

Marmot Basin — Wed 9:27 am spring snow machine groomed 53 – 53 base 89 of 91 trails, 98% open

7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;

Nakiska — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 52 – 52 base 40 of 79 trails

51% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;

Sunshine Village — Wed 2:11 am packed powder machine groomed 72 – 72 base 121 of 145 trails

83% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 10:22 am spring snow machine groomed 1 – 141 base 52 of 76 trails

65% open, 900 acres, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p;

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Closed for Snow Sports