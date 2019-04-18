Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Thursday, April 18
|NORTHEAST
|Maine
Sugarloaf — Wed 11:11 am spring snow machine groomed 24 – 42 base 92 of 162 trails
57% open, 42 miles, 426 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p;
Sunday River — Reopen 04/20 25 – 30 base Sat: 8a-8p
Sun: 8a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 28: Last day;
Quarry Road XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow 3 – 12 base 6 of 20 trails, 2 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-9p;
|Massachusetts
Wachusett — Closed for Snow Sports
|New Hampshire
Black Mountain — Reopen TBA
Bretton Woods — Closed for Snow Sports
Cannon Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Waterville Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Wildcat — Reopen TBA
Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 6:50 am corn snow machine groomed 32 – 121 base 8 of 34 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
|New York
Whiteface — Closed for Snow Sports
|Vermont
Burke Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Jay Peak — Wed 6:11 am MG machine groomed 36 – 54 base 81 of 81 trails
100% open, 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;
Killington — Wed 5:54 am MG machine groomed 24 – 30 base 62 of 155 trails
40% open, 27 miles, 194 acres, 4 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8a-5p
Sun: 8a-4p;
Mad River Glen — Wed 11:14 am variable 2 – 38 base 30 of 52 trails
58% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Mount Snow — Closed for Snow Sports
Okemo Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Smugglers Notch — Closed for Snow Sports
Stowe — Wed 6:35 am spring snow machine groomed 25 – 50 base 64 of 116 trails, 55% open
23 miles, 296 acres, 2 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;
Stratton Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Sugarbush — Wed 6:36 am spring snow machine groomed 2 – 56 base 35 of 111 trails
32% open, 17 miles, 149 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p
Sat/Sun: 9a-5p;
|MIDWEST
|Michigan
Big Snow Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Boyne Mountain — Reopen 04/20 machine groomed 25 – 35 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat-Sun;
Ski Brule — Wed Reopen 04/19 MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 17 of 17 trails
100% open, 150 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Open Fri-Sun;
|Minnesota
Lutsen Mountains — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 20 – 40 base Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;May 05: Last day;
Wild Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Trollhaugen — Closed for Snow Sports
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:19 am spring snow machine groomed 73 – 73 base 145 of 145 trails
100% open, 1428 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Aspen Highlands — Wed 6:10 am powder machine groomed 74 – 104 base 118 of 122 trails, 97% open, 1034 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 21: Last day;
Aspen Mountain — Wed 4:51 am spring snow 62 – 69 base 76 of 76 trails
100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Apr 21: Last day;
Beaver Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
Breckenridge — Wed 4:47 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 86 – 86 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 32 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Copper Mountain — Wed 4:57 am 1 new variable 70 – 70 base 122 of 158 trails, 77% open, 15 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Eldora — Wed 5:49 am 1 new MG machine groomed 50 – 50 base 65 of 65 trails
100% open, 680 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Irwin — Closed for Snow Sports
Loveland — Wed 4:47 am 2 new powder machine groomed 72 – 72 base 87 of 94 trails
93% open, 1699 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Monarch — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 89 – 89 base Fri: 10a-5p
Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun;
Purgatory — Reopen 04/20 71 – 75 base 100% open, 1605 acres
closed; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun; Apr 21: Last day;
Snowmass — Wed 4:50 am spring snow 64 – 86 base 93 of 93 trails
100% open, 3332 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Steamboat — Closed for Snow Sports
Vail — Wed 4:56 am packed powder machine groomed 71 – 71 base 130 of 195 trails, 50% open
2664 acres, 10 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;
Winter Park — Wed 5:32 am packed powder machine groomed 83 – 87 base 137 of 168 trails
82% open, 2396 acres, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
May 12: Last day;
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 6:05 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 62 – 110 base 280 of 317 trails
88% open, 5821 acres, 19 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Red Lodge — Reopen 04/20 machine groomed 65 – 73 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
|New Mexico
Ski Santa Fe — Closed for Snow Sports
Taos — Closed for Snow Sports
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:10 am packed powder machine groomed 175 – 175 base 101 of 116 trails, 87% open
5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 28: Last day;
Brian Head — Wed 6:12 am packed powder machine groomed 82 – 82 base 71 of 71 trails
100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p
Apr 21: Last day;
Brighton — Wed 6:13 am packed powder machine groomed 140 – 140 base 62 of 66 trails
94% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last Day;
Snowbasin — Wed 5:04 am MG machine groomed 140 – 140 base 56 of 104 trails
54% open, 2000 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Snowbird — Wed 6:19 am packed powder machine groomed 175 – 175 base 94 of 169 trails
56% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee XC — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 115 – 119 base 5
of 5 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 14: Last day;
|PACIFIC SOUTH
|Arizona
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 7:59 am MG machine groomed 80 – 88 base 43 of 55 trails
78% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun
Apr 21: Last day;
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 7:51 am spring snow machine groomed 127 – 196 base 83 of 100 trails
80% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Bear Valley — Wed 6:05 am spring snow machine groomed 145 – 145 base 67 of 67 trails
100% open, 1680 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Boreal — Wed 1:05 pm MG machine groomed 277 – 277 base 17 of 33 trails, 52% open
5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-6p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-6p;
China Peak — Wed 1:07 pm spring snow machine groomed 50 – 70 base 52 of 54 trails
96% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon Apr 15-19: 9a-4p;Apr 21: Last day;
Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:01 am MG machine groomed 84 – 110 base 67 of 67 trails
100% open, 862 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed No Recent Information spring snow machine groomed 120 – 200 base 45 of 53 trails, 85% open, 450 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Heavenly — Wed 5:27 am MG machine groomed 67 – 112 base 93 of 97 trails
88% open, 8 miles, 4210 acres, 16 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Homewood — Wed 6:11 am spring snow machine groomed 56 – 185 base 55 of 67 trails
82% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri:9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Kirkwood — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 140 – 210 base 51 of 86 trails, 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 6 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
Mammoth — Wed 5:54 am MG machine groomed 145 – 215 base 150 of 154 trails
97% open, 3500 acres, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Mt Shasta — Wed 7:21 am variable machine groomed 60 – 120 base 32 of 32 trails
100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-6p;Sun: 9a-4p
Open Fri-Mon;Apr 21: Last day;
Northstar — Wed 5:13 am spring snow machine groomed 50 – 140 base 100 of 100 trails
100% open, 3170 acres, 10 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:19 am spring snow machine groomed 92 – 180 base 38 of 46 trails
83% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Snow Summit — Wed 10:05 am MG machine groomed 12 – 24 base 15 of 32 trails
47% open, 18 miles, 240 acres, 5 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Snow Valley — Wed 8:11 am MG machine groomed 12 – 36 base 8 of 30 trails
27% open, 2 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Soda Springs — Wed 1:09 pm spring snow machine groomed 277 – 277 base 18 of 18 trails
100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p
Open Thu-Mon;Apr 21: Last day;
Squaw Valley — Wed 7:50 am spring snow machine groomed 63 – 220 base 111 of 272 trails
80% open, 17 of 43 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Sugar Bowl — Wed 8:11 am spring snow machine groomed 120 – 206 base 100 of 103 trails
97% open, 1500 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 7:50 am MG machine groomed 84 – 100 base 1719 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p;
Diamond Peak — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 82 – 112 base 31 of 31 trails, 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Mt Rose — Wed 6:49 am MG machine groomed 120 – 156 base 48 of 65 trails
74% open, 1000 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Brundage — Closed for Snow Sports
Lookout Pass — Wed 5:34 am MG machine groomed 80 – 90 base 35 of 35 trails, 20 miles
550 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: 9a-3p; Apr 21: Last day;,
Schweitzer Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Silver Mountain — Reopen 04/20 65 – 73 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Apr 21: Last day;,
Sun Valley — Wed 5:52 am MG machine groomed 50 – 70 base 60 of 121 trails
5 of 17 lifts, 50% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;,
|Oregon
Mt Bachelor — Wed 5:37 am packed powder machine groomed 117 – 155 base 101 of 101 trails
4318 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:18 am spring snow machine groomed 113 – 187 base 80 of 87 trails
1500 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,
Timberline — Wed 1:10 pm variable machine groomed 146 – 146 base 4 of 9 lifts, 44% open
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,
|Washington
Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:12 am MG machine groomed 42 – 94 base 51 of 56 trails
7 of 10 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;,
Mission Ridge — Reopen 04/20 machine groomed 39 – 57 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Open Sat/Sun; Apr 28: Last day;,
Stevens Pass — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 63 – 93 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p
Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;,
Summit at Snoqualmie — Closed for Snow Sports
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Reopen 04/20 machine groomed 67 – 164 base 323 acres, 58% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;,
White Pass — Reopen 04/20 54 – 106 base Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p
Open Sat/Sun;,
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Big White — Wed 5:48 am MG machine groomed 67 – 81 base 78 of 119 trails, 66% open
12 of 15 lifts Mon: 8:45a-4p; Tue-Fri: 8:45a-8p; Sat: 8:45a-8p
Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 22: Last day;
Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:16 am MG machine groomed 69 – 98 base 14 of 33 trails
42% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;
Kicking Horse — Closed for Snow Sports
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:12 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 8 – 56 base 33 of 135 trails, 24% open, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 21: Last day;
Powder King — Closed for Snow Sports
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 93 – 93 base 28 of 75 trails, 37% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p
Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 21: Last day;
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:00 am 1 new spring snow machine groomed 94 – 94 base 229 of 240 trails, 95% open, 8000 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p
Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; May 27: Last day;
|Quebec
Mont Sainte Anne — Reopen 04/19 machine groomed 17 – 30 base 99% open
547 acres Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:46 am spring snow 28 – 37 base 50 of 60 trails, 83% open
20 miles, 192 acres, 2 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 4:11 pm spring snow machine groomed 28 – 39 base 17 of 40 trails
43% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p
May 19: Last day;
Stoneham — Closed for Snow Sports
Tremblant — Wed 12:05 pm spring snow machine groomed 40 – 80 base 88 of 102 trails, 86% open
642 acres, 7 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p;
|Ontario
Blue Mountain — Wed 5:16 am MG machine groomed 26 – 26 base 7 of 43 trails, 16% open
84 acres, 2 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed No Recent Information MG machine groomed 35 – 35 base 40 of 60 trails, 67% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Apr 22: Last day;
Lake Louise — Wed 5:56 am 2 new spring snow machine groomed 50 – 65 base 130 of 145 trails
90% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:33 am MG machine groomed 53 – 53 base 89 of 91 trails, 98% open
7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 05: Last day;
Nakiska — Wed 9:18 am MG machine groomed 53 – 53 base 40 of 79 trails, 51% open
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 21: Last day;
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:15 am packed powder machine groomed 71 – 71 base 121 of 145 trails
83% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:27 am spring snow machine groomed 2 – 143 base 52 of 76 trails
68% open, 900 acres, 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p;
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Closed for Snow Sports