Slumping Mariners look to end 5-game skid

Cleveland Indians (10-7, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-7, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 12.60 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Mariners: Erik Swanson (1-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Mariners are 5-6 in home games. Seattle has slugged .515, the highest in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a .878 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Indians are 5-6 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .326 this season. Carlos Santana leads the club with a .537 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits. The Indians won the last meeting 4-2. Shane Bieber earned his second victory and Jason Kipnis went 2-for-4 with a double for Cleveland. Mike Leake took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 28 hits and is batting .341. Edwin Encarnacion is 12-for-40 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Santana leads the Indians with 11 RBIs and is batting .389. Leonys Martin is 12-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Indians: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (right oblique strain), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Francisco Lindor: 10-day IL (ankle/calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.