Slumping Reds look to end 4-game skid

Cincinnati Reds (1-4, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Pirates went 43-33 in division games in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The Reds finished 26-50 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits per game last year and totaled 172 home runs as a team. The Pirates won the season series 14-5 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.