Slumping Reds look to stop 6-game losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (1-6, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (3-3, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (0-0, 6.23 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the game as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates finished 43-33 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Pittsburgh pitchers had an ERA of 4.00 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

The Reds finished 26-50 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 251 total doubles last year.

