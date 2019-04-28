Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra Finale Concert

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra is playing songs you might have heard from the big screen.

The orchestra hosted their season finale show of favorites featuring movie themes at the Brown Chapel at Muskingum University. The songs they played are from movies like Superman, Star Wars, and even the recent movie A Star Is Born.

“Our final season concert, and we’re very excited. We’re in Brown Chapel, as we usually are. We’re excited to perform our final season concert and of course we announce next season’s offerings as well,” said Music Director, Dr. Laura Schumann.

The orchestra is made up of an array of people, from high school apprentice students to regional musicians from the area. The orchestra has not officially done a movie theme, but has done a similar theme with broadway musical songs. Next season they plan on playing famous classical music. People from the ages of 18 and under get into the concert for free, and anyone with a college ID as well.

“We really want people to come and see the music. And young people, this is great stuff and they need to be here to hear it, see it, and have a great time,” said Schumann.

For more information on the Southeast Ohio Symphony Orchestra and their upcoming events, visit their website, www.seoso.org.