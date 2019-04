AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is a winner again and Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at the Masters. That’s good news for Jordan Spieth, who arrived at Augusta without as much attention this year.

Spieth is in the worst slump of his young career, with no victories since the 2017 British Open. The 25-year-old hopes he can end it on this course, where he won in 2015.

Spieth says he is healthy and feeling no pressure.