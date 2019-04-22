Spring Gardening Plans

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As the warmer weather starts to take over, people will start to plan out their garden goals.

Although you may want to get started right away, there are few things to know about what you are planting. Owner of Timber Run Gardens Steve Carter said there are the plants that can handle this weather and then the more sensitive plants.

“You have more hearty things and they’re not frost sensitive. Anything that’s outside now pretty much can be outside now,” Carter said. “All kind of Perennials, and flowering trees and shrubs and evergreens, all of that kind of stuff is fine to plant now.”

The sensitive things that come out of the greenhouse such as annual flowers and vegetable plants like tomatoes can’t handle the frost. Carter said there are a few ways to prepare your garden for those types of plants.

“Maybe work up the soil, get it ready to go, turn it over a few times and maybe add a few amendments to that if it needs be,” Carter said. “Any kind of lime or fertilizers or organic material like compost or peat moss or things like that. The ground can be prepared now for that kind of planting.”

Carter said that Mid-May will probably be the best time to start planting the more sensitive plants but there is not an official date.