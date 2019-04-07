Spring hunting season for wild turkeys to begin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s spring hunting season for wild turkeys begins this month.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the state is divided into two wild turkey-hunting zones — one in southern Ohio and the other in the northeast part of the state. Hunting in the south zone is permitted April 22 through May 19 with hunting in the northeast zone permitted April 29 through May 26.

State officials the youth wild turkey season for those with valid youth hunting licenses will be April 13-14.

The department’s Division of Wildlife estimates about 50,000 licensed hunters will participate in the wild turkey season this spring.

All participating hunters are required to have a hunting license and a spring turkey hunting permit.

Hunters can view the 2019 spring turkey season zone map at wildohio.gov .