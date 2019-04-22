State AG urges more action on pharmacy benefit managers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s chief law enforcement officer wants to see prescription purchases for state employees centralized and subject to review by the state auditor in an effort to promote additional safeguards and transparency.

Those are among four changes Republican Attorney General Dave Yost recommended to lawmakers Monday that he says would further the state’s efforts to contain the costs of pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. Those are private companies that contract with governments to manage prescription programs.

Yost proposes establishing a single master PBM contract for administration of drug purchases for state employees and giving the state auditor “unrestricted authority” to review all PBM drug contracts, purchases and payments.

He also recommends giving PBMs a legal obligation to protect the financial interests of the state and prohibiting nondisclosure agreements surrounding drug pricing.