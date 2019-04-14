State enhances jobs site to make employers’ searches easier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is adding new features to its jobs website to help employers connect more effectively with the right workers.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that OhioMeansJobs.com introduced the first changes Friday. The changes come while the unemployment rate is 4.6% and employers often complain of difficulty finding qualified workers.

Director Kimberly Hall said the enhancements will continue to roll out over the next year, beefing up employers’ searches to make them easier and more effective and to keep the site in line with private counterparts.

The website is free to employers and workers. Before now, it was primarily designed to help job seekers find work.

OhioMeansJobs aggregates job postings for openings across the state. About 126,000 openings are currently listed.

