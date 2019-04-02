State lawmaker stopped by trooper denies driving impaired

by Associated Press on April 2, 2019 at 9:06 am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker from Cincinnati who was charged with impaired driving and felony drug possession after a traffic stop says he drove after drinking but believes he wasn’t impaired.

Democratic state Rep. Sedrick Denson was stopped by a state trooper for a traffic violation shortly before 3 a.m. Friday on a Columbus-area highway. The 31-year-old freshman lawmaker failed a field sobriety test and refused a chemical test. A trooper searching his car found an Adderall pill, a stimulant that Denson isn’t prescribed and says he doesn’t use.

Denson also was charged with driving on a suspended license.

In a statement, Denson acknowledged “an error in judgment” and apologized. He said he regrets not using greater caution in his driving decision and refusing testing to establish that he wasn’t impaired.

Post Views: 1