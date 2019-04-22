State’s high court to hear arguments over defamation lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Supreme Court will hear arguments in an appeal involving a lawsuit over claims that a television station falsely labeled three siblings as “robbers”

A Columbus family sued WBNS-TV in 2016 claiming defamation after the station reported on a robbery at a waterpark in Columbus and included a police-provided surveillance photo of three unnamed individuals. The television’s website story used “robbers’ in the headline with the photo underneath. An investigation cleared the siblings of wrongdoing.

WBNS argued the family couldn’t prove the station acted negligently when it relied on police information, and a lower court dismissed the family’s lawsuit. An appeals court overturned that decision, ruling the lawsuit could proceed.

Arguments in WBNS’ appeal of that decision will be heard Wednesday in Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County.