Street Surface Preparations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Starting today the Zanesville City street project is in the works on multiple roads throughout the area.

The project process is estimated to take about three to four weeks and will include milling and then paving these roads. Superintendent of the Street and Sanitation Divisions Jeff Shook said they will mill off an inch and a half of the blacktop and then pave that back on.

“The streets is falling apart so we’re trying to get them fixed back in shape with what money we’ve got. We’re trying to pick out the worst ones and go from there,” Shook said.

They began their project on New York Avenue and will work on 11 different roads in total ending on Princeton Avenue. Shook said they would appreciate it if community members could avoid the areas they are working on.

“Also we’ll be painting crosswalks and the double yellow lines in the middle of the street,” Shook said. “Mostly why we select these streets are the heavily traveled streets. Trying to keep them in shape.”

Zanesville City Street Projects:

New York Avenue

Pine Street

Larzelere Avenue – Todd Place – Parking Area – Redman

Zane Street

Marwood Drive – Edwards Lane – Forest Avenue

Hazel Avenue

Webster Street

Fairmont Avenue

Clyde Court

Yale – Normandy – Englewood

Princeton Avenue