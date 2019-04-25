Strip club dancers sue vice cops, claim retaliatory charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Six Ohio strip club dancers accusing police of malicious prosecution say they were wrongly charged under retaliation by two officers from a Columbus vice unit that was later disbanded.

Their lawsuit alleges the women were charged in 2017 and 2018 because officers targeted Kahoots Gentlemen’s Club in retaliation for firing a bouncer who claimed to work with police.

They were charged under state law banning dancers from touching patrons, but argue police aren’t legally patrons — the same stance Columbus took after porn actress Stormy Daniels’ separate arrest last summer.

The dancers’ charges were dismissed. They’re seeking compensatory damages.

The two officers being sued are on desk duty as the FBI investigates the vice unit.

Columbus police won’t comment on the lawsuit. A message was left for the police union.