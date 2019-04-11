Stuttgart hires former Arsenal head of recruitment Mislintat

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has appointed former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat as sporting director.

Mislintat, who was in charge of recruitment at Arsenal until the end of January, has signed a two-year contract.

Stuttgart chairman Thomas Hitzlsperger says, “With his knowledge, his network and his way of thinking about football, he fits us perfectly.”

Mislintat, 46, is held in high regard in particular for his work as chief scout at Dortmund, where he brought in players such as Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele and Shinji Kagawa. A spat with then-coach Thomas Tuchel in January 2016 led to his departure.

Mislintat helped bring Aubameyang to Arsenal in 2017.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports