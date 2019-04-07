Tacos For Tyler Benefit

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The support for a Zanesville High School Sophomore continues with an amazing benefit.

Tacos For Tyler took place Sunday at the Leasure Masonic Temple from noon to 3 p.m. The purpose of the benefit is to support Tyler Smith as he continues to fight for his battle with Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Tickets for the benefit were $7 each for all you can eat tacos and other fun activities and things to do.

“It’s just getting the community together today, we have some shirt sales and bracelets, and we’ve got some salsa sales going on too,” said Tyler’s mother, Christina Burgess.

The Leasure Masonic Temple was donated to use for the event. Several churches and Eastside Community Ministries donated as well. Jose Madrid Salsa was present selling salsa to participants with a portion of their proceeds going to Tyler, and all the money from the all you can eat tacos event will go to Tyler and his family.

“The community coming out here is just wonderful, we’ve had a lot of people come in already and it just started, and it just melts my heart,” said Burgess.

“I just think it’s really great. It helps out a lot,” said Zanesville High School Sophomore, Tyler Smith.

If you are interested in helping Tyler out or learning more, you can visit the Facebook page Team Tyler.