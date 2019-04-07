Teens Injured in Saturday Accident

Zanesville State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash involving multiple teenagers.

Troopers said the accident took place on State Route 60 in Cass Township around 7:40 Saturday night.

Sgt. Jeffrey Jirles reported that 18-year-old Lucas Collins, of Duncan Falls, was driving a Jeep Liberty south on State Route 60 when he swerved right and then to the left, overturning and ejecting a 15-year-old rear seat passenger.

Sgt. Jirles said that teen suffered serious injuries and was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. In all five teenagers were taken to Genesis Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. State Route 60 was closed for about three hours as a result of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Dresden and Frazeysburg Fire Departments.