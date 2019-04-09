Tennessee’s Grant Williams enters draft to ‘test the waters’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee forward Grant Williams says he is entering the NBA draft to “test the waters,” but the consensus All-America selection hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning for his senior season.

Williams’ decision allows him to work out with NBA teams while determining whether to stay in the draft. The 6-foot-7 junior, who will graduate next month, can maintain his college eligibility if he withdraws from draft consideration by May 29.

Williams earned first-team Associated Press All-America honors this season and averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

SEC coaches have selected Williams as the league’s player of the year each of the last two seasons. The media panel selecting the AP All-SEC team also named Williams its player of the year this season.

Tennessee guard Jordan Bone also has entered the draft but is still considering a return to school.

___

