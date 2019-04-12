The Latest: Rain lets up, leaders set to tee off at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the second round at the Masters (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The leaders heading into the second round at the Masters are all set to tee off in the next 30 minutes on what’s expected to be a very soft course after steady morning rain.

The rain tapered off by midmorning Friday and the sun even started to occasionally peek through the clouds at Augusta National.

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are in the 10:42 a.m. group. Phil Mickelson tees off at 10:53 a.m. and Brooks Koepka at 11:04 a.m.

DeChambeau and Koepka are at 6-under. Mickleson is one shot behind and Johnson is two shots back.

8:45 a.m.

Chances of Augusta National getting firm and fast for the weekend at the Masters are looking as dreary as the morning sky.

Light rain was falling in the hour before the second round was to begin, and the course figures to be even softer than it was in the opening round when Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau each opened with a 6-under 66.

They are among the early starters for the second round.

The top five players on the leaderboard — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter are right behind — play in the morning.

Tiger Woods, who was four shots behind, is among the last to tee off.

