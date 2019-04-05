Thornton expected to start for Toronto against Cleveland

Toronto Blue Jays (3-5, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (3-3, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Progressive Field.

The Indians went 49-32 at home in 2018. Cleveland pitchers struck out 9.5 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.77.

The Blue Jays went 33-48 away from home in 2018. Toronto pitchers had a WHIP of 1.41 last year while striking out 8.0 hitters per game.

