Three Semi Trucks Crash Monday Morning Blocking I-70W For Several Hours

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – A section of Interstate 70 Westbound was shut down for several hours early Monday morning, after three semi trucks wrecked blocking the interstate.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant, Matt Boyd said they got the call around 3:00 AM. They determined one semi truck lost control, and rolled over in front of two other westbound semis. They were not able to stop in time, crashing into the overturned semi. While the crash was severe, all the drivers are expected to be okay.

“The two that were operating the semis, that ran into the one that overturned, were completely uninjured. The driver of the semi that overturned was transported, more of a precautionary measure, because you get thrown around quite a bit in that vehicle,” Boyd said.

Lieutenant Boyd said Bluffton Ohio native, Ron Bibler was driving the semi truck that rolled. He told authorities that he thought something happened with the steering.

“Our license and commercial standards section inspected the vehicle and we believed that he just ran off the road. We’re not sure what the reason of that was. He probably overcorrected in the soft ground, which caused him to come back on the road way and overturn. We didn’t find any mechanical defects on the vehicle,” added Boyd.

Boyd said the interstate was completely shutdown from 3:00 AM till 6:00AM and wasn’t completely cleared until 9:00AM.