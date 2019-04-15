Tiger Woods’ win could have golf industry roaring back

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiger Woods’ win at the Masters could revitalize the golf industry, which has struggled in the past decade while the game’s biggest star was hobbled by issues on and off the course.

Bridgestone Golf, whose logo was on the golf balls Woods used, says its website traffic soared after the Sunday win. PGA Tour Superstore, which sells golf equipment online, says sales were up over the weekend by 50% from a year ago.

And shares of Nike, the sponsor that stood by Woods after his 2009 car crash and reports of extramarital affairs, rose Monday, as did the stocks of other golf equipment makers that aren’t connected to Woods.