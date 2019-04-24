Tip your band, say honky tonk musicians, during NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Dierks Bentley and Tim McGraw are playing free concerts in Nashville during the NFL Draft, but the hundreds of musicians working in honky tonk clubs just blocks from the draft stage want football fans to remember to tip the band.

With turnout expected for each day to reach 100,000 people for the outdoor draft starting Thursday and running through Saturday, the bars on lower Broadway will have plenty of cold beer and live music for visitors.

But as the city grows, the working musicians who put Nashville on the map are getting squeezed financially. Most venues pay musicians a low base pay, which they have to supplement with tips. But during the draft, parking fees go up, traffic increases and streets are closed, escalating the challenges for musicians.