Two Die in Friday Morning Accident/U.S. 40 Closed

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says two people were killed in an early Friday morning accident. It happened on U.S. 40 between Airport Road and Hicks Road. E-M-A Director Jeff Jadwin says it involved a semi tractor trailer and a car. Two people in the vehicle died in the crash and one other person was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the semi was not injured. No names have been released in the accident which is being investigated by the Highway Patrol. U.S. 40 is closed until the scene can be investigated and cleared.