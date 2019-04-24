Two Vehicle Crash Injures One

A two vehicle injury accident is under investigation in Coshocton County.

The sheriff’s office said just before 7p.m. on Tuesday they received a call in reference to an accident at State Route 16 and County Road 75.

Deputies reported that 81-year-old Mamie Guinther, of Coshocton, was traveling east on 16 when her vehicle went left of center striking an oncoming semi-truck operated by Ben Cook, of Pataskala.

Due to the collision the semi went off the road of the eastbound lane where it came to rest. Guinther was trapped in her vehicle and had to extracted. She was flown to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. The extent of her injuries are unknown. Cook was not injured in the crash.