UNC hires Princeton’s Banghart as women’s basketball coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Princeton’s Courtney Banghart as its next women’s basketball coach.

The school announced Banghart’s hiring Tuesday morning after UNC’s board of trustees approved terms for a five-year contract for the 40-year-old coach.

Banghart went 254-103 in 12 seasons at Princeton, guiding the Tigers to seven Ivy League titles and eight NCAA Tournament bids in the past decade.

Banghart’s challenge in Chapel Hill includes recruiting for a power-conference program in a league featuring national powers Notre Dame and Louisville.

Banghart replaces Sylvia Hatchell, a Hall of Fame coach who resigned April 18 after an external investigation found she had made “racially insensitive” comments and pressured players to compete through medical issues.

