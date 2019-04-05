Vanderbilt hires Grizzlies assistant Jerry Stackhouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant and former NBA star Jerry Stackhouse as its basketball coach.

Stackhouse succeeds Bryce Drew, who was fired March 22 after he went 40-59 in three seasons. Vanderbilt was 9-23 this season and the first Southeastern Conference team in 65 years to go winless in the league.

Athletic director Malcolm Turner said Friday that Stackhouse brings a “unique mix of experience as a legendary player and successful coach, and I fully expect he’ll take the program to new heights.”

Stackhouse, an 18-year NBA veteran and two-time All-Star, was considered in NBA coaching searches last year by Toronto, New York, Charlotte and Orlando after his success coaching the Raptors’ NBA G League team.

He went 70-30 in two seasons with the Raptors 905, reaching the finals twice and winning a championship. He was the league’s coach of the year for 2016-17.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25