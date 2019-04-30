Vargas scheduled to start for New York against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (12-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (14-14, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (3-1, 1.23 ERA, .88 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Mets: Jason Vargas (3-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cincinnati will face off at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Mets are 5-7 in home games. New York is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 25 total runs batted in.

The Reds are 5-10 in road games. The Reds won the last meeting 5-4. Raisel Iglesias secured his first victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Edwin Diaz took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 25 RBIs and is batting .316. Michael Conforto is 6-for-30 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Winker leads the Reds with 10 extra base hits and has 13 RBIs. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-40 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (hand).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.