Vols’ Barnes to earn $26 million over next 5 seasons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes will make $26 million over the next five seasons as part of a hefty raise he will receive after speaking with UCLA about its coaching vacancy earlier this month.

Contract details obtained through a public records request show that Barnes will earn $4.7 million in the 2019-20 season and will get a $250,000 raise each of the next four seasons after that.

Barnes had been scheduled to make $17.75 million over the next five seasons – including $3.35 million in 2019-20 – before the contract adjustments.

The only men’s college basketball head coaches earning more per year are Kentucky’s John Calipari and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, according to USA Today’s coaching salary database.

Barnes said earlier this month he probably would have left for UCLA if the Bruins had agreed to cover his $5 million buyout. UCLA instead hired former Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25