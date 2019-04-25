Walk For Autism This Weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – In conjunction with Autism Awareness month, a local organization is gathering the community to walk together.

Hope to the Rescue is holding their 5th Annual Walk For Autism event Saturday, April 27th. The walk starts from the Zanesville V.F.W. on Putnam Avenue. Participants are welcome to form a team or join the walk with others. Information tables will be set up at the event as well, where families can obtain brochures free of charge. The walk’s purpose is to spread autism awareness.

“If you have some awareness on some traits and behaviors you’ve seen before that you didn’t quite understand, you’re able to relate to that. You can give the family a friendly smile or hope of encouragement. And be able to accept that this is an epidemic that is growing more than childhood diabetes or cancer,” said Director of Hope to the Rescue, Cheryl Coles.

The Zanesville V.F.W. also teamed up with the Hope to the Rescue organization, and donated a check of $250 to support the cause.

“V.F.W. Post 1058, we’d like to present a check to this organization to show our support for them and let them donate the rest of the funds. And we’re looking forward to them coming down Saturday at 11:00 for the walk,” said Senior Vice of V.F.W. Post 1058, Glenn Moore.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the V.F.W. on Putnam Avenue. The event is free, but donations are accepted the day of the walk.