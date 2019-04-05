Washington Township Gets E.M.S Back

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Washington Township Fire Department is happy to announce they will have their E.M.S squad back in business starting tomorrow.

The department took the squad out of commission back in 2009 due to lack of volunteers trained. Throughout the past five years, the station worked on increasing two of fire levies to have sufficient funding to hire full time fire and E.M.S personnel. Washington Township Fire Department Chief, Gene Hanning said the station now has the funding to have the emergency medical service. This will make the community safer because they will be able to respond that much quicker.

“Well it is really beneficial because we can get the quicker and sooner. Whether it is a fire, whether it is an EMS run and just the quicker responses is much, much better for the community and the lives that we’re here to protect and save,” said Hanning.

Chief Hanning said this could not have happened without the support of the township residents approving their two fire levies. This enabled the station to have money for new personnel, training, equipment, and more.

“We passed our levies the fire and E.M.S levies and we had a five year plan with two different levies. We had to increase and that is only with the approval of the residents and the businesses in the township to forgo that money and that increase to make that happen. Which it did happen, and I’m tickled to death for that,” added Hanning.

The service officially starts Saturday, April 6th, at 7:00 AM. Chief Hanning wanted to stress how thankful the station is that the community would help them out, because they are there to help the community.