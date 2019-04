ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville Street Department will have the southbound lane of Wayne Avenue (SR 60) closed from Marietta Street to the 719 Bridge for emergency testing/boring.

The closure will be Thursday, April 4th and Friday, April 5th, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM each day.

Detours will be posted.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area