Wayward raccoon prompts closing of Ohio elementary school

CINCINNATI (AP) — The discovery of a wayward raccoon inside a Cincinnati elementary school has prompted the building’s temporary closure.

The raccoon was discovered early Wednesday inside South Avondale Elementary school. Cincinnati schools spokeswoman Lauren Worley says students and staff finished the day at another school and were given Thursday off “out of an abundance of caution.”

It remained on the loose Wednesday night.

Plans call for euthanizing the raccoon once it’s caught to prevent it from returning.

School officials are unsure how it got into the building.