Weather Discussion

MONDAY 4/1:

TODAY: Sunny. Calm Winds. High 45.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Calm Winds. Low 29.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 54.

DISCUSSION:

Thanks to a high pressure, mostly sunny skies will be with us today with the high in the mid-to-upper 40s. Winds will be calm, making it a good start to your work week. Be sure to soak up that sun since a coastal storm will bring cloud cover into the region Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies will return Wednesday with winds shifting out of the SW boosting highs into the mid to lower 60s!

Rain chances will increase as we end the work week, with highs in the lower 60s on Friday. Drier weather and seasonal temperatures will return on Saturday.

Have a Great Monday!

