Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Dallas at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 8 p.m.

MLS

Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP Tour, Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

ITF, Fed Cup, WORLD GROUP, semifinals: Romania at France, Belarus at Australia. WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS: Canada at Czech Republic, Switzerland vs. United States at San Antonio, Germany at Latvia, Spain at Belgium. WORLD GROUP II PLAYOFFS: Italy at Russia, Netherlands at Japan, Kazakhstan at Britain, Brazil at Slovakia. ZONAL GROUP II: Americas at Lima, Peru and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. ZONAL GROUP III: Europe/Africa at Helsinki, Finland and Ulcinj, Montenegro.

Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

LPGA Tour, Lotte Championship, Kapolei, Hawaii

PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.

Web.com Tour, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship, Prattville, Ala.

Sunday BASEBALL

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Boston at Toronto, TBA

Calgary at Colorado, TBA, if necessary

San Jose at Vegas, TBA, if necessary

MLS

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

Golf

