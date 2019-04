Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday NCAA TOURNAMENT Men National Semifinals At Minneapolis

Virginia vs. Auburn, 6:09 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Texas Tech, 8:49 p.m.

BASEBALL

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300 qualifying, Bristol, Tenn., 9:35 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn., 1 p.m.

NHRA, DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals qualifying, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

IndyCar, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama qualifying, Birmingham, 4 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

WTA, Volvo Car Open, Charleston, S.C.

WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey, Mexico

ITF, Davis Cup, Zonal Group II first round_Europe/Africa: Zimbabwe at Romania, Lithuania at Morocco. Americas: Peru at El Salvador. Asia/Oceania: Philippines at Thailand

Golf

LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio

Sunday NCAA BASKETBALL Women National Championship At Tampa, Fla.

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:37 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Toronto, Noon

San Antonio at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Monster Energy, FoodCity 500, Bristol, Tenn., 2 p.m.

NHRA, DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

IndyCar, Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham, 4 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

WTA, Volvo Car Open, Charleston, S.C.

WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey, Mexico

ITF, Davis Cup, Zonal Group II first round_Europe/Africa: Zimbabwe at Romania, Lithuania at Morocco. Americas: Peru at El Salvador. Asia/Oceania: Philippines at Thailand

Golf

LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, San Antonio