Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|BASEBALL
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.
|NHL PLAYOFFS
Carolina at Washington, TBA
Dallas at Nashville, TBA
Winnipeg at St. Louis, TBA, if necessary
|MLS
Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Tennis
ATP Tour, Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
WORLD GROUP, semifinals: Romania at France, Belarus at Australia. WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS: Canada at Czech Republic, Switzerland vs. United States at San Antonio, Germany at Latvia, Spain at Belgium. WORLD GROUP II PLAYOFFS: Italy at Russia, Netherlands at Japan, Kazakhstan at Britain, Brazil at Slovakia. ZONAL GROUP II: Americas at Lima, Peru and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. ZONAL GROUP III: Europe/Africa at Helsinki, Finland and Ulcinj, Montenegro.
|Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
LPGA Tour, Lotte Championship, Kapolei, Hawaii
PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Duluth, Ga.
Web.com Tour, Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship, Prattville, Ala.
|Sunday
|BASEBALL
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
|NHL PLAYOFFS
Boston at Toronto, TBA, if necessary
Calgary at Colorado, TBA, if necessary
San Jose at Vegas, TBA, if necessary
|MLS
New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
|Tennis
|Golf
