White Sox face off against the Tigers in division matchup

Chicago White Sox (8-11, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-10, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ervin Santana (0-1, 10.39 ERA, 2.19 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will host Chicago in a meeting of division foes.

The Tigers are 5-5 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit has hit 10 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Niko Goodrum leads the team with two while slugging .509.

The White Sox are 5-5 against opponents from the AL Central. The Chicago pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 5.54, Reynaldo Lopez paces the staff with a mark of 8.85. The White Sox won the last meeting 7-3. Carlos Rodon earned his third victory and Yoan Moncada went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Jordan Zimmermann registered his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goodrum leads the Tigers with nine extra base hits and is slugging .509. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Moncada leads the White Sox with six home runs home runs and is slugging .628. Eloy Jimenez is 9-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.