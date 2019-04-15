WHIZ Online Photo Contest: Mom and Me

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Is your mom the best of the best? Well with Mother’s Day right around the corner, WHIZ is having a contest to show her off.

Mom and Me is an online photo contest at whiznews.com, where you post a picture of you and your mom on the website. General Sales Manager of WHIZ Interactive, Jay Benson says this competition is a cool way to show how great your mom is.

“It’s a great way for you to honor your mom. Other people can see pictures of you and your mom. It could be from a long time ago. It could be black and white photo, old, old, old. It could be a grandma, it could be an aunt, as long as it’s a mom and child, that is what we’re looking to get,” said Benson.

The photos of you and your mom can be submitted now until Mother’s Day at midnight. You can vote once a day for your favorite picture, which will be factored into the judges’ picks.

Benson Added “The winners of the contest will receive a 500 dollar shopping spree to one of six different merchants. We got Jeff Dixon State Farm, Pugh’s Diamond Jewelers, Rittberger’s North Market, Anchor Images Photography, Squiggly’s Car Wash, and McDonald’s Greenhouse and Corn Maze.”

So scroll through your Facebook or dust off the photo albums and send the best picture you have to whiznews.com.