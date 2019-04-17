WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart tears Achilles’ tendon in right leg

NEW YORK (AP) — Reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart is expected to miss the upcoming season after she ruptured the Achilles’ tendon in her right leg.

Stewart injured the leg on Sunday in the EuroLeague Women championship game. She flew to Los Angeles where test results confirmed the injury.

The Storm announced the diagnosis on Wednesday.

Stewart was playing for Dynamo Kursk, a Russian club, when she appeared to land awkwardly on the foot of fellow WNBA star Brittney Griner after attempting a jumper late in the first half against UMMC Ekaterinburg. The former UConn star immediately grabbed at her lower right leg while grimacing in obvious pain.

She was attended to by trainers on the court before being helped to the locker room while not putting any weight on her right leg.