Through the Years Festival Bash To Raise Money For Arts and Crafts Festival

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – An annual fundraiser to assist with the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival.

The fundraiser is called “Through the Years” Festival Bash at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. People will be able to participate in dinner, live and silent auctions, and there will be entertainment as well. Festival Director, Carol Wilcox Jones, says the theme is “Through the Years” to honor the people who have helped with the Arts and Crafts Festival be successful for 50 years.

“So any, and all profits that we make from the event will support the Salt Fork Festival. And that will be coming in August,” said Jones.

She also said the Salt Fork Arts and Crafts festival is so important to the community because they allow people to be expressive in many ways and they are very proud of the event.

“It’s pretty unusual to have 50 years with a festival, and this one is growing, and it’s pretty exciting. And continues to surprise people because it exceeds expectations,” she said.

Tickets for the Festival Bash fundraiser is $40, and can be purchased on the Salt Fork Festival’s website, www.salforkfestival.org.