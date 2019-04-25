Z.F.D Pairs With SE Ohio Red Cross Saturday For Sound The Alarm Event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Fire Department is teaming up with the Red Cross on Saturday the 27th to give out free smoke alarms to local residents.

The event is put on by the Red Cross of Southeast Ohio. Zanesville Fire Chief, Jeff Bell said the organizations will go door to door knocking to see if residents need smoke alarms. Bell said the event will be happening near the Eppley Avenue Station.

“On Saturday morning, they’re gonna start at about 9 o’ clock, so we want to get the word out to residents. We all know the importance of smoke detectors for safety. We want to make sure people are checking those smoke detectors, make sure that they’re working, make sure we’re changing our batteries when we change our lights. We are always giving public service announcements for that,” said Chief Bell.

Chief Bell said he believes that they have 100 smoke detectors to install in houses this Saturday. He said they are pairing with the Red Cross because both organizations see what fires can do, and this will potentially save lives in the case of a fire. Bell added the area that they will be working, is from the Pine and Eppley area and south to the city limits.

“Usually we try to look at need when we look at an area. Red Cross gets with us and they want some of our feedback and stuff. So we do look at where we have instances of fire in the past. Where we’ve had a large number of fires. We have hit other areas down there. We also look at need of residents in that older communities, older groups and stuff like that, that may not have the ability to install a smoke detector,” added Bell.

Chief Bell looks forward to pairing up with the local Red Cross to help out the community and make the area more safe.