Zanesvile City Schools Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the last 11 years, Zanesville City Schools bring community members together to recognize those being inducted into their Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, April 13th the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at Zanesville High School at 6 p.m. where there will be dinner provided and then the induction ceremony. Treasurer of the Zanesville Hall of Fame Committee Valencia Clark said they started this program in 2007 and it very important to the Zanesville City Schools.

“This honors graduates of Zanesville High School that have done merits things not just locally in the community but with their life through being educated with the Zanesville City Schools,” Clark said.

During the ceremony, those that attend will hear about the eight inductees and what they have done to contribute to society. Clark said this induction really means a lot to those being nominated.

“Not only the strength of education that they received at Zanesville City Schools but coming back, seeing this new building, seeing how things have changed and saying, “This academic program at Zanesville City Schools did contribute to my lifestyle and to my career,” and this is a wonderful honor and they are so thrilled to come back and see and be able to contribute to the community in the past, present and our future,” Clark said.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Zanesville City Schools Administration Center. You can give them a call at (740) 588-5553. To see the full list of all Zanesville City Schools Hall of Fame Members or to nominate someone for the future, head to the ZCS website.