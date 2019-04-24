Zanesville City Official to Retire

The City of Zanesville is looking for a new community development director and a public service director. This week city official Jay Bennett announced that he plans to retire on October 3rd. Mayor Jeff Tilton merged those two positions in 2014 when Bennett returned to Zanesville. Tilton say he knew Bennett could handle both jobs, but now that he is retiring he is splitting the positions. The public service director position will likely pay 72-thousand-800 dollars a year, pending approval by City Council. The salary of the community development director was not immediately available.