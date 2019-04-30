Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department Encourages Measles Vaccination

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It is National Infant Immunization Week and with that, the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department wants to remind the community about the widespread measles virus.

This week the CDC announced that measles has hit a 25 year high. The Health Departments Dr. Butterfield said there are 704 cases Nationwide, adding 78 cases just this week.

“Measles is not just a childhood rash, it can be a devastating disease. One or two children per thousand will die. One child per thousand will get Encephalitis which leaves them permanently brain damaged so it is an exceptionally serious problem,” Dr. Butterfield said. “Now, fortunately, we don’t have it in Ohio yet but we do have it in Michigan and Tennessee so it is around us.”

Some of the people who should get vaccinated include all children 12 to 15 months and again at 4 to 6 years, any college-bound student with no evidence of immunity, and adults born after 1957 with no evidence of immunity. Some of the people who should not get the vaccine include women who are pregnant, anyone with HIV or is going through chemotherapy or has a weak immune system.

“It is probably the most highly contagious virus infection we know of,” Dr. Butterfield said. “That virus can persist in the air and live on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the room. They spread it through coughing, respiratory droplets and so we also know that an unvaccinated person, 90% of those who are exposed to this person or two hours after they’ve left the room will get measles. The most effective treatment, without question, is the vaccine.”

For the full list of who should or should not get the MMR vaccine, head to the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department website. They also have access to the Ohio registry that includes adult vaccines so if you are unsure if you have gotten the vaccine, give them a call at (740) 454-9741.