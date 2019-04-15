ZFD Responds to Eppley Avenue Fire

The Zanesville Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning fire. It happened at 940 Eppley Avenue just before 8:30 am. Chief Jeff Bell says the owner of the home left the house 20 minutes before the fire call came in. Fire fighters were able to knock down the fire immediately and start an investigation. The Chief say the only one in the house at the time of the fire was the family dog and firemen were able to pull the animal to safety. Bell says the fire started in the bedroom and was determined electrical in nature. Valuecare Ambulance and the Red Cross assisted fire fighters at the scene.